Lucintel Forecasts the Global Nanocomposite Market to Reach $17.7 billion 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global nanocomposite market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, electronics & semiconductors, coating, aerospace & defense, and energy markets. The global nanocomposite market is expected to reach an estimated $17.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for graphene nanocomposites from the electronic sector, enhanced mechanical and physical qualities, and growing usage in packaging industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in nanocomposite market to 2030 by material (carbon nanotubes, metal oxide, nanofiber, nanoclay, and graphene), application (packaging, automotive, electronics & semiconductors, coating, aerospace & defense, energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, carbon nanotubes, metal oxide, nanofiber, nanoclay, and graphene are the major segments of nanocomposite market by type. Lucintel forecasts that carbon nanotubes is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the favorable electrical characteristics, as well as, viable replacement properties for IoT transparent conductors in electronics applications.

Within this market, packaging will remain the largest segment due to the growing need for cutting-edge packing materials with enhanced barrier qualities and extended shelf life.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of numerous manufacturers of nanocomposites and industries that utilize these materials, as well as, region’s growing population and rising urbanization.

Nanocor, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Zyvex Technologies, Arkema, Showa Denko K.K., Powdermet, RTP Company, Nanophase Technologies, Unidym, and Nanocyl are the major suppliers in the nanocomposite market.

