Rovic Leers’ Innovative Range of Agricultural Equipment and Irrigation Supplies

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Rovic Leers, an established manufacturer and supplier of agricultural equipment and irrigation supplies in South Africa, is pleased to announce an innovative range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of the farming and irrigation industries. Rovic Leers has been a trusted partner for farmers and irrigators nationwide since 1927.

Rovic Leers offers various agricultural machinery, mechanisation supplies, and irrigation equipment. From world-class design and manufacturing of agricultural tools such as planters, mist blowers, spreaders, and ground-engaging equipment to the distribution of leading brands such as Kverneland, Monosem, Hardi, and Netafim, Rovic Leers provides dependable and cost-effective solutions for any farming or irrigation need.

Rovic Leers aspires to be the preferred choice of customers looking for quality agricultural equipment and irrigation supplies in South Africa and beyond. Our mission is to provide products and services that meet the diverse and dynamic needs of our customers while adding value to their farming and irrigation operations. We strive for excellence in everything we do, from design and manufacturing to distribution and after-sales service.

Rovic Leers serves its customers with competence and expertise, with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and distributors across Sub-Saharan Africa. Technical support and after-sales service for all products and services are provided by the company’s knowledgeable and friendly staff.

Rovic Leers also has a dedicated export division, Rovic Africa, which offers tailor-made product portfolios sourced globally and delivered globally. Rovic Africa focuses on the unique needs of the African agricultural environment, where subsistence, small commercial, as well as big commercial farmers all contribute equally to agricultural produce production.

We are passionate about agriculture and irrigation, and we provide our customers with the best solutions available. To keep up with changing market demands, we keep developing and expanding our product and service offerings.

Rovic Leers is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and irrigation supplies in South Africa. Learn more at https://www.rovicleers.co.za/

