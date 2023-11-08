Konzortia Capital Announces Strategic Investment Agreement with Prominent European Family Office

New York, NY, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Konzortia Capital, a leader in the private capital markets bringing Issuers and Allocators together, announces 15 million dollar investment from a currently unnamed European Family Office. Konzortia’s InvestHub platform uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to optimize capital connection between startups and investors along with other private capital transactions in both equity and debt.

This landmark agreement includes an initial investment of $4,200,000 with a subsequent $10,800,000 scheduled for 2024. The Family Office holds a special place in Konzortia’s history with one of its principals having been an early investor in the company.

“The strategic investment from this esteemed European Family Office not only strengthens our financial position but also underscores their confidence in our vision to reshape the Private Capital Markets,” stated Walter Gomez, Founder of Konzortia Capital.

Konzortia Capital is a globally distributed operation with investment and technology professionals resident in multiple US cities, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company plans aggressive market progress with the funds received.

Konzortia will acquire a broker-dealer with FINRA membership, generating success fees from all transactions. Additionally, the company will open headquarters in Austin, Texas, and establish a shared service center in Costa Rica. These strategic moves will enhance operational efficiency and customer support.

Moreover, funds equip full development of InvestHub’s platform. The platform plans the launch of InvestHub 1.0 by March 2024, marking the beginning of a new era in private capital markets with AI and ML put to full, productive use for the first time.

Following platform advances include a Distributed Ledger (DL). The DL will enable issuers to convert traditional securities in equity and debt into digital securities. These digitized ownership shares have unique serial numbers for easy tracking, security, and transparency. This cutting-edge technology can revolutionize the way private capital securities are issued, tracked, and managed.

Also, Konzortia Capital plans InvestHub’s OTC (Over-The-Counter) platform, a secondary market for real-time settlement and clearing of private equity and debt transactions. Investors can then gain seamless access to liquidity, marking a pivotal advancement in the private capital markets.

Acquiring the necessary ATS (Alternative Trading System) license will initiate its broker-dealer licensing process. SEC approval of the ATS is essential to compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring the highest level of trust and security.

The partnership with this Family Office for Konzortia Capital will drive innovation, growth, and success in the startup ecosystem. Konzortia Capital is developing state-of-the-art solutions for private capital markets, improving accessibility, efficiency, and security.

To learn more about this partnership and Konzortia Capital’s mission, visit [website link].

About Konzortia Capital: Konzortia Capital and its InvestHub platform are visionary in reshaping private capital markets through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Their mission is to facilitate the efficient flow of capital to innovative startups while providing investors with unprecedented access to optimized capital connections for investment returns. Konzortia Capital is committed to bringing private capital connections that are accessible, secure, and efficient.

