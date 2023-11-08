TheFixedIncome: Pioneering a New Era in Bond Investing

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Launched in 2019, TheFixedIncome, a SEBI-registered platform, is dedicated to revolutionizing the bond investment experience for Indian investors. Founded with the ambition to make bond investing both accessible and transparent, the platform has in a short span grown immensely, facilitating over 1700 crores in investments and nurturing a thriving community of nearly 100,000 users.

At the heart of TheFixedIncome’s mission is the belief that everyone should have the chance to invest in bonds. By developing a user-friendly online platform, they’ve bridged the gap, ensuring bond investments are within everyone’s reach. Their primary aim remains unwavering: assisting clients in diversifying their portfolios with well-researched debt instruments at the most favorable rates.

The complexities of the bond market can be daunting. Recognizing this challenge, TheFixedIncome champions transparency, offering lucid and exhaustive data on their platform. Moreover, they’ve launched Bond Guru, a specialized knowledge hub that furnishes in-depth insights into the bond market, furthering education and awareness.

The platform’s strength is further bolstered by its association with Tipsons Group, a leading Bond House with an illustrious 30-year legacy in the bond market. With a clientele of over 4000, spanning banks, corporate treasuries, mutual funds, insurance companies, and wealth firms, Tipsons Group collaborates with premier bond issuers, ensuring unparalleled investment prospects for TheFixedIncome’s valued community.

But TheFixedIncome’s vision transcends mere platform provision. They’re on a mission: Changing the Way India Invests in Bonds. Driven by innovation and a futuristic mindset, the platform is dedicated to reshaping the bond investment scenario for investors nationwide.

For further information, please contact connect@thefixedincome.com or visit us at TheFixedIncome.com

