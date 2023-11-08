CD BioSciences Launches New Solutions for Studying Anabolism

New York, USA, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, has announced the launch of its new services to study Anabolism in diabetes. The new solutions can help researchers to better understand the the synthesis of molecules.

Metabolism is a series of chemical reactions that occur in living systems. The purpose of metabolism is to convert nutrients into energy and building blocks and to eliminate nitrogenous waste. It can be divided into two categories: catabolism (the breakdown of molecules) and anabolism (the synthesis of molecules). More specifically, anabolism is the process of biosynthesis of cellular material from simple inorganic or organic compounds, while catabolism provides all the energy and, in many cases, the building blocks or precursors for these important biosynthetic reactions.

Metabolism is closely related to the availability of nutrients such as proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates. Metabolic processes are tightly controlled by cell signaling pathways to maintain metabolic homeostasis of the system. Additionally, altered metabolic patterns are a hallmark of cancer.

Metabolic pathways are a series of chemical reactions of metabolism catalyzed by a series of enzymes. However, metabolic signaling pathways are the cellular signaling transductions that respond to metabolic states and regulate cellular events to maintain cellular and organismal homeostasis.

Anabolic and catabolic pathways can regulate skeletal muscle mass. The major anabolic pathway that regulates skeletal muscle protein synthesis is the mTOR/TORC1 signaling. The mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR), formerly known as mammalian target of rapamycin, is a master regulator of metabolism and physiology. It integrates signals from insulin, growth factors, oxygen and nutrients. mTOR is found in two multi-protein complexes: mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) and mTOR complex 2 (mTORC2). Dysregulation of mTOR activity leads to diabetes, obesity, aging and cancer.

In addition, mTOR regulates cell growth, survival, metabolism and immunity, and overactivation of mTOR promotes tumor growth and metastasis. As a result, many mTOR inhibitors, such as Rapamycin, are approved or in development for the treatment of cancer.

