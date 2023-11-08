“Puppies with Zoomies” – The Newest Service from Fetch Freaks

Cincinnati, Ohio, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Fetch Freaks, a leading pet care and dog services company, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest and most exciting service to date: “Puppies with Zoomies.” This service is designed to cater to the boundless energy and enthusiasm of our beloved furry companions, ensuring they get the exercise and stimulation they need to lead happy, healthy lives.

Puppies with Zoomies is a unique and innovative offering that addresses the specific needs of puppies and young dogs. These energetic pups often find themselves bursting with energy, and their need for exercise and mental stimulation can be a challenge for busy pet parents. Fetch Freaks recognized this challenge and created a solution that not only gives puppies the exercise they crave but also fosters socialization and provides mental enrichment.

Key features of the Puppies with Zoomies service include:

Playgroups: Puppies will be carefully matched with peers of similar age and energy levels, allowing them to interact, play, and socialize in a safe and controlled environment. Certified Handlers: Our team of experienced and certified handlers will supervise playtime, ensuring the safety and well-being of all puppies while they engage in fun activities. Mental Stimulation: Puppies will participate in age-appropriate activities designed to stimulate their minds and help them develop into well-rounded, happy dogs. Exercise and Socialization: The service not only provides puppies with much-needed exercise but also allows them to build vital social skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. Convenient Scheduling: Fetch Freaks offers flexible scheduling options to accommodate the needs of pet parents, including both full and half-day sessions.

“We understand the unique needs of puppies and the challenges that can arise when it comes to providing them with the exercise and socialization they require,” said FetchFreaks Team, for Fetch Freaks. “Puppies with Zoomies is our response to these challenges. We’re excited to provide a structured and engaging environment where puppies can have a blast, make new friends, and grow into happy, well-adjusted dogs.”

To celebrate the launch of Puppies with Zoomies, Fetch Freaks is offering an exclusive introductory offer for first-time customers. For more information about this exciting service or to book a session, visit fetchfreaks.com or Email at boop@FetchFreaks.com.

About Fetch Freaks:

Fetch Freaks is a premier pet care and dog services company dedicated to providing top-quality care and services for pets. With a team of experienced handlers and a deep love for animals, Fetch Freaks offers a range of services that cater to the needs of pet owners and their furry companions.