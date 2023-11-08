Don’t miss out on the chance to shine this festive season – secure your 20% discount for laser hair removal at Dr. Titoria’s Clinics

Noida, India, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Festivities have always attracted happiness and given a reason to spend on the cosmetic healthcare services. Particularly, when it comes to getting rid of unwanted hair, a permanent solution is probably the first choice. Obviously, we are talking about laser-assisted hair removal treatment. It is the safest, low-maintenance and long-term solution. To enhance the festivities and roll out happiness, Dr. Titoria’s Clinics has announced the exciting offer on the laser hair removal treatment, i.e., up to 20% discount for the single session.

Being one of the fastest expanding healthcare institutes for skin & hair along with the other treatment options for beauty and makeover, this clinic focuses on the client-centric results. Whether it is the skin nourishment, exfoliation or even the painless hair removal, the well-curated treatment packages of this clinic focus on the unique needs of the client. During this festive season, the laser hair removal treatment deal is aimed at encouraging women to ditch shaving and the other painful hair depilation methods.

On behalf of Dr. Titoria’s Clinics, the spokesperson highlighted, “Looking confident with hairless skin is a dream of every woman, but the pain of waxing is no less than a nightmare. At Dr. Titoria’s Clinics, we believe in helping our clients unleash their glowing skin in an effortless way through the laser-assisted hair removal treatment.”

Over the past few years, people in Delhi NCR are becoming conscious about the informed choices and selecting the practical solution over the easily available services. The prominence and increased demand for the queries related to the laser hair reduction and full body laser hair removal testify this fact. Dr. Titoria’s Clinics is achieving milestones by expanding the various services related to hair & skin revitalization.

Apart from laser hair removal, hair transplant treatment, hydrafacial, PRP, laser toning and the other aesthetics’ related solutions are customized at this clinic under the mentorship & guidance of the doctors with profound experience. Currently, the discounted offer of laser hair removal service is backed by the expertise and full-fledged infrastructure to cater to the growing needs of the client.

Dr. Satish Titoria, the founder of Dr. Titoria’s Clinics asserted, “Our vision has always been to motivate clients to explore the prospects of a better experience of cosmetic beauty treatment without any hassle. Besides, our hair & skin consultants pay close attention to the requirements of the clients to personalize their experience for laser hair removal and the other services.”

Get set to complement your inner beauty with Dr. Titoria’s Clinics painless laser hair depilation. This hair & skin clinic is decked up with the advanced facilities and attractive offers to complement your skin revitalization experience

About Dr. Titoria’s Clinics

Titoria’s Clinics is a renowned Hair & Skin clinic in Delhi NCR that offers modern cosmetic and laser-assisted treatment options. The vision of this clinic is to help clients stay confident, beautiful and experience the safe way of addressing the advanced procedures like hair restoration, medi facials, hydrafacial, liposuction, laser hair removal, etc. Client’s comfort, safety and budget is prioritized by this clinic while ensuring the best-in-class & customized treatment.