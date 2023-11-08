Drupal Partners Announces Free Webinar on Drupal 10 Upgrade

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Drupal Partners, a leading provider of Drupal consulting and development services in the United States, is pleased to announce their upcoming webinar, “Drupal 10 Upgrade: How to Do It Right and On Budget” scheduled for November 30, 2023. The free webinar will offer valuable insights and best practices for effectively upgrading to Drupal 10 within budget.

With over 250+ Drupal 7, Drupal 8, and Drupal 9 websites built, Drupal Partners has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable and scalable web solutions. Backed by years of experience from industry experts, their Drupal services empower clients to leverage the power of Drupal for their online presence effectively. One key aspect of their approach is ensuring that client websites are written with clean, stable, scalable, and secure code.

The upcoming webinar will delve into the intricacies of Drupal 10 and the essential considerations for a successful upgrade. The webinar is aimed at Drupal site owners, developers, and managers who want to learn more about the Drupal 10 upgrade and how to do it right and on budget.

“We are excited to host this webinar and help businesses and organizations with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the Drupal 10 upgrade process,” said Nash Ogden, President of Drupal Partners. “Our Drupal team has the experience to understand the challenges associated with a major upgrade. By sharing our insights and best practices, we aim to reassure organizations that upgrading to Drupal 10 can be a seamless and efficient process.”

The webinar will focus on key topics such as:

– Why upgrade to Drupal 10, and what are the benefits

– How to prepare your Drupal 8 or 9 site for the upgrade

– How to use tools like Drupal Upgrade Status, Drupal Rector, Drupal PHPStan, and Drupal Check to identify and fix deprecations and compatibility issues

– How to estimate the effort and cost of the upgrade

– How to avoid common pitfalls and challenges during the upgrade process

– How to get help from Drupal Partners and other experts if needed

The webinar promises to be interactive and help you engage in a Q&A session towards the end. It means you can receive instant feedback and clear any doubts about your specific upgrade-related queries.

The “Drupal 10 Upgrade: How to Do It Right and On Budget” webinar will take place on November 30, 2023, at 11 AM Eastern Time. Registration is now open on the Drupal Partners website, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot early due to limited availability.

To register, https://www.drupalpartners.com/drupal-webinars/how-to-upgrade-to-drupal-10-right-and-on-budget. For more information about Drupal Partners and their Drupal development services, please visit their website.

About Drupal Partners:

Drupal Partners is a leading provider of Drupal consulting services specializing in building, maintaining, and upgrading Drupal websites. With a focus on clean, stable, scalable, and secure code, their team of industry experts ensures that client projects are delivered with exceptional quality. For over a decade, Drupal Partners has provided reliable and effective Drupal solutions to clients across various industries.

