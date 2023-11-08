Murielle, Artisan of Leathercraft, Revolutionizes the World of Cat Toys with a Unique Kickstarter Campaign

Romilly, France, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Murielle, a leathercraft artisan, introduces a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for an innovative creation: cat toys designed with deep reverence for nature and spirituality. This holistic approach combines the mineral, vegetable, animal, human, and spiritual worlds to provide a unique experience for our four-legged friends.

The mineral world is represented by bells and semi-precious stones integrated into each toy, offering the benefits of lithotherapy. The plant-based components used for tanning, kapok filling, catnip, and linen thread all reflect the unique qualities of the plant world. Vegetable-tanned leather and marabou feathers embody the animal kingdom, while the human world is honored through Murielle’s artisanal craftsmanship and the contributions of those who participated in the creation of raw materials.

The spiritual element is integral to each creation, incorporating lithotherapy, magnetism, energy work, chromotherapy, purification, and consecration to enhance the lives of your pets.

The flagship model, named “Twiggy,” is a vegetable-tanned leather mouse, hand-sewn with linen thread and stuffed with 100% kapok for leather durability. Inside Twiggy, you’ll find bells and a semi-precious stone for lithotherapy. The marabou boa awakens cats’ hunting instincts, and the color is chosen for its chromotherapy properties.

The introduction of lithotherapy into pet toys is an innovation that reflects Murielle’s vision of creating objects that combine beauty, functionality, and well-being for our four-legged friends.

Join this Kickstarter campaign and join Murielle in offering your cats a unique experience that blends art, nature, and spirituality.

About Murielle: Murielle is a passionate leathercraft artisan dedicated to creating unique and holistic products for pets. Her creations fuse artisanal craftsmanship with nature and spirituality, offering toys enriched with lithotherapy and chromotherapy.