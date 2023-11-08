Human Growth Foundation’s 5K Run and Walk for Kids’ Growth to Raise Awareness of Childhood Growth Disorders, December 2 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) will host its 12th Annual 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, hosted by actor/comedian Mark Christopher Lawrence. This event is a nationwide initiative to raise awareness for children with rare growth disorders.

The annual event, which has drawn thousands of participants from across the country in past years, is open to individuals of all ages and abilities. Attendees are encouraged to form teams with friends, family, and coworkers to join the cause.

“It’s truly inspiring to see our community unite to support children with growth disorders,” said Daphne Plump, Human Growth Foundation Executive Director. “Our goal extends beyond fundraising; we aim to increase awareness about these conditions and their impact on children’s lives, as well as the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.” All funds from the event will directly support HGF’s Patricia Costa Patient Assistance Program (PCPA), which provides access to care and treatment to those with rare growth, bone, and endocrine conditions.

Beyond the 5K run and walk, the event will offer a range of family-friendly activities. These include a kids’ fun run, face painting, food stalls, giveaways, and live entertainment.