Market Dynamics of Clinical Trial Recruitment Industry: 2023 – 2030

Clinical Trial Recruitment Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Clinical Trial Recruitment Industry Data Book – Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment, Site Management Organization and Support Services Market

Grand View Research’s clinical trial recruitment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, legal authorizations, payout/reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Clinical Trial Recruitment Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Services Market Report Highlights

The phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 57.2% in 2022 due to the high cost associated with phase III studies

The patient recruitment & registry services segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in patient enrolment services

Pain and Anesthesia in terms of therapeutic areas held the highest market share of 13.7% in 2021. This is because the cost related to pain management is significantly higher than in other therapeutic areas, thus simultaneously increasing the fees for patient recruitment and retention services

In terms of age group, the adult (18 – 64 Years) segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate across the forecast timeframe, owing to the increasing prevalence of health conditions in the age group

North America held the largest share of 50.1% in 2022. The market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the region’s substantial number of ongoing clinical trials.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Clinical Trial Recruitment Industry Data Book – Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment, Site Management Organization and Support Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Clinical Trials Site Management Organizations Market Report Highlights

The project management segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 27.6% in 2021, due to the fact that it is required to ensure that clinical trials are set up, enrolled, reported on time, and conducted within the budget

The phase III segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2021. This growth is attributed to the fact that phase III trials are often the largest and involve thousands of participants and are the most expensive ones

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 25.2% in 2021, due to the high global prevalence of cancer, which is generating demand for drugs and thus increasing its market share

Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast years, as cost-effective strategic solutions provided by SMOs could reduce timelines, as in changing market for clinical trials, fast recruitment, and a huge pool of patients are some of the prerequisites

Go through the table of content of Clinical Trial Recruitment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Clinical Trials Support Services Market Report Highlights

The clinical trial site management segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 44.5% in 2022. High cost associated with site monitoring and site recruitment is one the key factors for the largest share.

The phase III segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 54.1% in the global market in 2022. Phase III clinical trials are highly expensive due to the involvement of huge subjects. The failure rate in this phase is the highest as the sample size and study design require complex dosing at an optimum level.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies dominated the market with the largest market share of 70.3% in 2022. Increasing R&D investments and the introduction of new drugs are primarily driving the segment market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the registered fastest-growing CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

This micro market analyses different stakeholders of the value chain, and cumulatively the 3 studies will include players such as Antidote; Clara Health; Clariness; BBK Worldwide; Worldwide Clinical Trials; Clinical Site Services (CCSi); IQVIA; PPD Inc; Veristat; Elligo Health Research. These are major players in the patient recruitment and retention services. Other players would be Charles River Laboratories Inc.; Eurofins Scientific SE; IQVIA; Syneos Health Inc.; The Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC; Icon PLC; WuXi AppTec; LabCorp; Alcura; Parexel International, Clinedge; WCG; ClinChoice; Access Clinical Research; FOMAT Medical Research INC.; SGS; KV Clinical; SMO-Pharmina; Xylem Clinical Research; Aurum Clinical Research

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter