The Air Compressor Industry: A Driving Force of Modern Manufacturing

Global air compressor sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The growing adoption of variable-speed systems, low maintenance cost, effective operation, and retrofitting for existing systems are some factors propelling the demand for air compressors across key end-use industries. Energy-efficient compressors are witnessing a surge in demand owing to their cost-effective operations. However, the growing number of gas compressor stations has increased concerns about air quality. Hence, air monitoring systems are widely being installed for measuring the impact of air and gas compressors. Additionally, the subsequent introduction of non-oil and gas-based projects, and continuous investments in the industry, are driving the demand for air compressors.

Rotary/Screw Air Compressor Market Report Highlights

The global rotary air compressor market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.44 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

• In terms of lubrication, the oil-free lubrication segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Oil-free rotary air compressors are made to offer the highest-quality air in compliance with industry requirements while having the lowest lifespan costs. For instance, Atlas Copco provides ZT & ZR compressors for the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, textile, medical, power generation, battery, chemical, and automotive industries, all of which need high criteria for compressed air quality

• Based on type, the portable segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The most demanding portable compressor applications are catered by portable rotary compressors. The screw air end is built to last for many years in situations with a high-duty cycle. In addition, rotary portable air compressors are helpful for applications that require high cfm output in a compact design. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to augment the market demand

• In terms of application, the manufacturing application segment held the largest revenue share of 37.4% in 2022. Air compressors with rotary motors survive a long time since there is little to no capacity loss. These compressors are made to power tools that produce more power than typical machinery. In addition, these are made to create a constant flow rate, making them perfect for a range of industrial uses, including small machine shops, the production of food & beverages, and the manufacture of automobiles, among others

• Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 37.2%. This growth can be attributed to increasing urbanization, a rise in energy consumption, and the presence of manufacturing facilities in the region. Furthermore, the region has a strong manufacturing base due to the presence of the largest manufacturing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India

• In November 2021, Vanair Manufacturing, Inc. launched the Air N Arc 300 system. The system is designed specifically to meet the challenge of fitting under the slide-out tray or on the body of a box truck. It is lighter and more compact than standard units at 7.5 inches shorter. The unit provides more efficient use of truck bed that reduces cost by combining various power sources into a single machine, including a rotary air compressor, battery charger, 300 AMP welder, 7 kW generator, and battery booster.

Reciprocating Air Compressor Market Report Highlights

The global reciprocating air compressor market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.25 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

• In terms of technology, the single-acting technology segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. These compressors are commonly used in small industrial settings, home workshops, and other environments where moderate air compression is needed. Further, due to the durability offered by reciprocating air compressors, this results in the machine having a significant product life

• The double-acting technology segment led the market in 2022 with a market share of 59.4%. Double-acting compressors are better suited for applications that require a continuous supply of compressed air. They can handle higher duty cycles and provide a more consistent output of compressed air

• In terms of lubrication, the oil-free lubrication segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Oil-free reciprocating air compressors are essential in applications where the compressed air must be completely free of oil contamination

• Based on type, the portable type segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Portable reciprocating air compressors are widely used in construction & mining activities. They are also extensively used across various industrial applications, owing to their convenience in shipping the equipment

• In terms of application, the manufacturing segment held a 39.1% revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil, coupled with increasing demand for advanced and energy-efficient air compressors in the manufacturing sector

Centrifugal Air Compressors Market Report Highlights

The global centrifugal air compressor market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.66 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Based on lubrication, the oil-filled lubrication segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.7% in 2022. Oil-filled air compressors are extensively used in commercial applications within the energy, manufacturing, and industrial sectors. They are known for their durability and their ability to operate with reduced noise levels when compared to oil-free compressors

• Based on application, the manufacturing segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth with a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The expansion of this market can be attributed to the swift industrialization taking place in developing economies like India, China, and Brazil. This is further fueled by the rising need for advanced and energy-efficient air compressors within the manufacturing sector

• The Asia Pacific region held a dominant revenue share of 37.2% in 2022. The growth is propelled by the increasing demand for air compressors across various applications, including food and beverage, manufacturing, home appliances, and the oil and gas industry. In addition, the market benefits from the presence of numerous compressor manufacturers in India and China. Moreover, the substantial industrial infrastructure for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in China and Taiwan is poised to further stimulate market expansion

Competitive Landscape

The air compressor manufacturers adopt several strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the Air Compressor Industry are –

