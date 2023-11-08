University Periodontal Associates Transforms Patient Experience in Houston with Cutting-Edge Dental Laser Technology

Houston, TX, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — University Periodontal Associates is proud to announce a revolutionary enhancement to their patient care approach with the implementation of state-of-the-art Dental Laser Technology. Spearheaded by the distinguished Dr. Di Matteo, this innovative addition ensures a transformative and more comfortable experience for patients seeking periodontal care.

Traditional dental procedures can often be associated with anxiety, discomfort, and extended recovery times. However, with the introduction of Dental Laser Technology at University Periodontal Associates, patients can now look forward to a more efficient, less invasive, and virtually pain-free treatment option.

Dr. Di Matteo, a respected authority in periodontal care, champions this initiative. He emphasizes the profound impact that this advancement will have on patients’ oral health and overall well-being. Dental Laser Technology allows for precise, minimally invasive procedures, reducing recovery times and post-treatment discomfort. Furthermore, it represents the clinic’s unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of dental healthcare.

With the integration of Dental Laser Technology, University Periodontal Associates continues to raise the bar in patient-centered care, making oral health more accessible and comfortable than ever before. Patients in the Houston area can now experience the future of dentistry, setting new standards for quality and comfort.

For more information about University Periodontal Associates and their cutting-edge Dental Laser Technology, please visit their official website or contact us at (713) 523-9040.