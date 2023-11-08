Opportunities in the Flooring Industry: 2023 – 2030

Flooring Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Ceramic Tiles Market Report Highlights

The demand for porcelain ceramic tiles is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% over the estimated time owing to its wide applications in residential flooring applications and benefits including durability and enhanced aesthetics

In Europe, the revenue for glazed ceramic tiles in 2021 stood at USD 20.56 billion and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period on account of the increasing popularity of eco-friendly building materials with high aesthetic value

In 2021, commercial flooring applications dominated the global market with a share of around 67% on account of the high penetration of ceramic tiles in office construction driven by superior aesthetics and durability offered by the product

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% by revenue from 2022 to 2030 on account of the wide acceptance of the ceramic product in flooring applications

Industry participants focus on achieving long-term contracts with players in application industries to gain a competitive advantage. Small-scale players in the market are also adopting such strategies to increase their penetration in the competitive market.

Resilient Flooring Market Report Highlights

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) accounted for the highest share of 39.1% in 2022. As these tiles can be easily designed with endless patterns and in several color options, thereby offering a wide range of product varieties for the application industries. LVTs have higher vinyl content, which makes them durable, flexible, and sturdy. These are versatile and high performing resilient flooring option available in plank, tile, and sheet formats. Vinyl is a non-porous waterproof material, which makes the tiles perfect for use in kitchens and high traffic areas

The rising preference for resilient flooring by designers and architects is expected to boost the demand in the commercial application segment over the projected period. Moreover, the expansion of modern offices and workspaces, growing renovation activities in commercial spaces, and rapid industrialization in developing economies are expected to propel resilient flooring market growth over the forecast period

The resilient flooring product demand in domestic as well as international markets is projected to witness surge over the forecast period with Asian resilient flooring manufacturers increasing their production capacities and providing improved quality and cost-effective products, especially luxury vinyl tiles. The availability of a wide range of colors and designs, ease of installation, stain resistance, and durability of the products are few factors projected to drive the demand for LVT resilient flooring over the forecast period

Soft Covering Flooring Market Report Highlights

Carpet tiles segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 owing to increasing product demand from high-traffic commercial and institutional applications due to easy installation and higher shock absorption

Residential application segment accounted for 54.1% of market share in terms of revenue in 2017 on account of its high insulating properties to prevent the floor from getting too cold which aid in reducing the energy consumption

Carpet tiles and broadloom in commercial application is expected to register a CAGR of 3.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to its superior characteristics, such as high resistance to abrasion, anti-slipping effect, and sound absorption

Middle East and Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% owing to the rising product demand in residential application on account of rising consumer spending on residential replacement and household interior

The soft covering flooring market is highly competitive with major manufacturers focusing on innovative styles, product differentiation, designs, and effective services to gain greater market share

Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Report Highlights

Wood flooring segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to the product properties that result in the superior aesthetics in residential and commercial building interiors

Residential flooring application for wood and laminate flooring dominated the market with a share of 70.11% in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR owing to increasing construction of single-family and multi-family structures

The revenue for laminate flooring in North America stood at USD 3.48 billion in 2018 and is likely to register notable growth over the forecast period on account of growing trend of using wood-like flooring available at lower cost

Europe accounted for the a revenue share of 40.3% in 2018 owing to the abundant availability of varied wood species and a wide acceptance of the products to prevent cold temperature

In November 2017, Mohawk Industries, Inc. acquired Godfrey Hirst Group. This acquisition enhanced Mohawk’s products reach and geographical presence, especially in Australia and New Zealand

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and strong market position through implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launch, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution network in the global as well as regional markets. Flooring material manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multi-national players are aiming to achieve business growth in regional market by mergers, acquisition and other strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, these manufacturers are focusing on distribution, new product launches, and product expansion to gauge existing as well as future demand patterns from merging application sectors. The existing and emerging application scenario is anticipated to offer favorable opportunities for the key players operating in the market. Distribution and sales locations is another beneficial factor for the companies to enhance their overall positioning in the commercial flooring market.

