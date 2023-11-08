Rio Dental & Orthodontics Announces In-House Savings Plan for Affordable Dental Care

Dallas, Texas, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Rio Dental & Orthodontics, renowned for their exceptional dental and orthodontic services, is pleased to announce their initiative to prioritize oral health for everyone in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With four convenient locations in Farmers Branch, Irving, Fort Worth, and Dallas, Rio Dental is committed to delivering quality dental care for families of all ages.

At Rio Dental, they firmly believe that good oral health shouldn’t be dependent on one’s financial status. Recognizing that not everyone has dental insurance, they have launched an in-house savings plan offering affordable dental care to all. The savings plan at Rio Dental Group provides two excellent options to ensure that patients maintain healthy and beautiful smiles. The “Basic Plan” includes a $35 exam & X-rays, a $45 children’s exam, an X-ray & basic cleaning, and a $30 limited exam & X-ray. The comprehensive “Premier Plan” at $200 annually provides a substantial 25 percent discount on all procedures.

The in-house savings plans at Rio Dental & Orthodontics embody their commitment to making dental care accessible to everyone. They believe no one should compromise their oral health due to financial constraints.

For further information about these savings plans or to schedule an appointment, visit the Rio Dental & Orthodontics website or call 972-885-8089.

About Rio Dental & Orthodontics: Rio Dental & Orthodontics is a reputable dental and orthodontic practice in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with convenient locations in Farmers Branch, Irving, Fort Worth, and Dallas. They aim to provide top-quality dental and orthodontic services while prioritizing affordability and accessibility for all patients.

