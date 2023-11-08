Fertilizer Industry’s Impact On Agriculture: Cultivating Growth Till 2030

Fertilizer industry data book covers nitrogenous, potassic, phosphatic, foliar, water-soluble, biofertilizers, and fertilizer additives markets. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Global industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Growth & Trends

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness amongst farmers regarding maintaining nutritional balance in the soil. Increasing population across the globe has generated the need to improve the annual crop yield to feed the population, which has boosted the agriculture sector across the globe. Hydrogen and nitrogen are the major raw materials used for manufacturing nitrogenous fertilizers. Nitrogen is required in large quantities by plants and is the primary nutrient in fertilizers. Hydrogen is a crucial component of ammonia, which is an important ingredient in numerous fertilizers. Nearly all commercial-scale ammonia incorporates nitrogen and hydrogen. Raw material Availability impacts nitrogenous fertilizer prices and production.

Key manufacturers are investing profoundly in R&D activities for launching new products and broadening their product portfolios. Major players in the market are increasing the reach of their products to a larger consumer base by setting up retail outlets at strategic locations in various countries to support farming communities in the respective localities. The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous agrarian economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and others in the region. India and China are expected to lead the nitrogenous fertilizer market over the forecast period.

Biofertilizers Market Growth & Trends

The global biofertilizers market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for organically produced food products across emerging economies backed with growing economic stability is the key boost to the marketspace.

Organic food products are naturally-derived without utilizing any food additives or synthetic chemicals. Key contributors to the organic food market include organically produced meat and dairy products, organically cultivated fruits and vegetables, and naturally-derived beverages, which include both alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Growing consumer preference for healthy eating habits globally coupled with rising disposable income levels of individuals in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Japan, India, and Thailand, is projected to boost the demand for organic food and beverage products in the region.

Further, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, number of organic farmers has grown significantly since 2000 due to the constant efforts undertaken by government agencies and agricultural and environmental authorities globally. The government to raise awareness about the benefits of switching to organic harvesting and incentives to promote sustainable farming practices. The largest market for organic food retail sales in 2017 and 2018 was the U.S. followed by Germany, France, China, and Italy, respectively. Growing acceptance of organic-based farming techniques and consumer inclination toward organic food are anticipated to drive the demand for organic fertilizers in the foreseeable future.

Water-soluble Fertilizers Market Growth & Trends

The global water soluble fertilizers market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for the product as they improve crop quality and increases crop production output significantly will augment market growth over the forecast period. Increasing crop production in countries including China, India, the U.S., Indonesia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico on account of growing population will drive industry size over the next eight years. Decreasing availability of arable land is expected to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Horticultural crops are projected to show significant revenue gains at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2024 owing to rising consumption of fruits, vegetables, spices and medicinal plants. Moreover, rapid economic development, government support, advancements in fertilizer manufacturing is anticipated to propel market demand.

Fertilizer Additives Market Growth & Trends

The global fertilizer additives market is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Decreasing per capita arable land and rising population density has resulted in increased demand for fertilizers in the agriculture sector, which in turn has boosted the growth.

The growing fertilizers industry and limited availability of farmland are the key drivers for the global market. However, harmful effects of fertilizers on environment along with lack of awareness & availability of the product in underdeveloped economies is expected to have a negative impact on the industry.

The Asia Pacific was the largest fertilizer additive market in 2018 and accounted for 53.1% of the volume share. The robust growth of the agriculture sector in this region is one of the main factor driving the industry. In countries like India and China, the population explosion has significantly impacted the agriculture sector.

China is one of the developed countries in the Asia Pacific region with a constantly growing agricultural sector and advancements in terms of innovations and new technology development. Due to the population explosion, the amount of arable land in China has reduced severely over the past two decades. This factor has increased the demand for fertilizers, resulting in the growth of the additives market.

Competitive Landscape

Fertilizer markets across the globe returned to making profits in Q2 2022. This is followed by a supply squeeze of essential crop nutrients in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions on Belarus and Russia, which are amongst the top producers of potash behind Canada, a key nutrient of potassium fertilizers, led to an increase in the mineral’s prices to levels registered back during the 2008 food crisis. The sanctions left a 35% void in the global output of potash.

Key players operating in the Fertilizer Industry

