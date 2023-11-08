Lucintel Forecasts the Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market to Reach $16.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hazardous area equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas chemical & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, energy & power, and mining markets. The global hazardous area equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $16.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are swift expansion of industrialization and manufacturing sector, rising demand for safety measures equipment, and increasing government regulations mandating safety measures in hazardous industrial settings.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in hazardous area equipment market to 2030 by product (cable glands & accessories, measurement devices, control products, alarm systems, motors, and lighting product), end use (oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, energy & power, mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cable glands & accessories, measurement devices, control products, alarm systems, motors, and lighting product are the major segments of hazardous area equipment market by application. Lucintel forecasts that control products is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to the increasing installation of new facilities and expansion of current ones in process industries like oil & gas and chemical & pharmaceuticals.

Within this market, oil& gas will remain the largest segment due to the growing utilization of equipment designed for hazardous environments, including measurement devices, control products, motors, alarm systems, and lighting products.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to sizable number of well-known mining and oil and gas sectors, both of which are extremely vulnerable to explosive conditions in this region.

ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, and Patlite are the major suppliers in the hazardous area equipment market.

