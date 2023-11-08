Lucintel Forecasts the Global Parkinson Disease Market to Reach $8.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global parkinson disease market looks promising with opportunities in the carbidopa-levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, and anticholinergics markets. The global parkinson disease market is expected to reach an estimated $8.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising aging population, advances in diagnostic technologies, and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in parkinson disease market to 2030 by drug class (carbidopa-levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, anticholinergics, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy are the major segments of parkinson disease market by distribution channel. Lucintel forecasts that retail pharmacy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to ease of availbility.

Within this market, carbidopa-levodopa drug class will remain the largest segment due to elevated rate of prescription for these medications.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to large number of important participants, high disposable income, high costs for healthcare, and an established healthcare system in this area.

Cerevel Therapeutics, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck & Co., Glaxosmithkline, Abbvie, and H. Lundbeck are the major suppliers in the parkinson disease market.

