Lucintel Forecasts the Global Hemophilia Treatment Market to Reach $18.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hemophilia treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hemophilia A and hemophilia B markets. The global hemophilia treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $18.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are large numbers of hemophilia patients, usage of prophylactic treatment for hemophilia, and favorable government initiatives.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in hemophilia treatment market to 2030 by type (hemophilia A and hemophilia B), drug therapy (recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy, plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates therapy, and non-factor replacement therapy), end use (hospitals, clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy, plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates therapy, non-factor replacement therapy are the major segments of hemophilia treatment market by drug therapy. Lucintel forecasts that recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of the large number of recombinant technology products available for the treatment.

Within this market, hemophilia A will remain the largest segment due to growing incidence of hemophilia A, increased use of factor VIII, along with improvements in technology for treating hemophilia and regulatory bodies’ approval of products.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing number of hemophilic patients and rising awareness about technologically advanced products in the region.

Baxter, Octapharma, CSL Limited, Grifols, Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, Ferring, Biomarin, and Sangamo Therapeutics are the major suppliers in the hemophilia treatment market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Tests Market

Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Market

Microbial Identification Market

Transfection Reagent and Equipment Market

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market