According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global bavine ephermal fever vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the medical device companies, pharmaceutical industries, and animal hospitals markets. The global bavine ephermal fever vaccine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of cases of transient bovine fever, technological developments in the creation of vaccines , and rising demand for pharmaceutical companies.

In this market, cattle, and water buffaloes are the major segments of bavine ephermal fever vaccine market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that cattle is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to high prevalence of bovine ephemeral fever in cattle and large population of cattle worldwide.

Within this market, medical device companies will remain the highest segment because of the responsibility for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of bovine ephemeral fever vaccines.

North America is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to growing presence of large number of companies with large investment of research and development of vaccines for animal health care.

Zoetis Services, Nutri Pharmax, Octavoscene, Kyoto Biken Laboratories, and Indian Immunologicals are the major suppliers in the bavine ephermal fever vaccine market.

