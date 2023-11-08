Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dental Light Market to Reach $1.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental light market looks promising with opportunities in the LED light and halogen light markets. The global dental light market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high incidence of dental disorders, growing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics, and increasing interest in cosmetic dentistry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dental light market to 2030 by product (LED lights and halogen lights), technology (fixed dental lights and mobile dental lights), end use (hospitals, dental clinic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fixed dental lights and mobile dental lights are the major segments of dental light market by technlogy. Lucintel forecasts that fixed dental lights is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because they offer greater user-friendliness and convenience, ensures uniformity and helps to eliminate negative hotspots associated with the portable dental lights.

Within this market, LED lights is expected to witness the highest growth because it uses around 70% less energy compared to halogen lights, and offers a focused, high-intensity light output to guarantee dental materials that are cured quickly and completely.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing recognition of the importance of oral hygiene in the United States and Canada, rising prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, expanding use of technologically improved items, ad increasing demand for sophisticated dental products.

Danaher, Dentalez, Planmeca, Flight Dental Systems, TPC Advanced Technology, Midmark, and A-Dec are the major suppliers in the dental light market.

