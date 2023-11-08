Lucintel Forecasts the Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market to Reach $6.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global submarine optical fiber cable market looks promising with opportunities in the shallow sea, deep sea, and subsea monitoring applications. The global submarine optical fiber cable market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-speed internet, expanding preference for HVDC submarine power cables, and rising government investment in broadband infrastructure.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in submarine optical fiber cable market to 2030 by type (single deck armour, double deck armour, and others), component (cable, repeaters, and branching units), application (shallow sea, deep sea, and subsea monitoring), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single deck armour and double deck armour are the major segments of submarine optical fiber cable market by type. Lucintel forecasts that single deck armour is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its features like flexibility, cost-effectiveness and ease of installation.

Within this market, shallow sea will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for cable from sinterwater to coastal and offshore applications.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of internet-connected users and rapid economic growth in the region.

SubCom, NEC, Prysmian, Nexans, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are the major suppliers in the submarine optical fiber cable market.

