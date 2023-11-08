Lucintel Forecasts the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market to Reach $2.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial & industrial, residential, military & defense, and data center markets. The global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for clean energy, rising stringent environmental regulations, and growing demand for distributed generation.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market to 2030 by type (planar and tubular), component (stack and balance of plant), end use (commercial & industrial, residential, military & defense, and data centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, planar and tubular are the major segments of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market by type. Lucintel forecasts that planar is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its advantages like compact structure, more powerful power densities and heavy system designs.

Within this market, data center will remain the largest segment due to increasing need for a reduction of carbon emissions and increasing demand for high efficiency power in this sector.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and growing need for electricity across the region.

Bloom Energy, Mitsubishi Power, Cummins, Ceres, General Electric, Fuelcell Energy, and AVL are the major suppliers in the solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market.

