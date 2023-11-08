CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fuel station market looks promising with opportunities in the road transport vehicle, air transport vehicle, and water transport vehicle markets. The global fuel station market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding usage of passenger and commercial vehicles and rising number of fuel filling stations.

In this market, gasoline, diesel, and gas are the major segments of fuel station market by fuel.

Lucintel forecasts that gasoline is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for gasoline for road transport, water transport, and air transport vehicles in the region.

Within this market, road transport vehicle will remain the largest segment due to growing number of road vehicles like two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, and trucks.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising production of oil and expanding number of oil rigs in the region.

Cryostar, ENGIE, Total, SINOPEC, ENOC, Royal Dutch Shell, FortisBC, KUNLUN ENERGY, Petrochina, and Hindustan Petroleum are the major suppliers in the fuel station market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

In-Office Chairside 3D Printing in Dentistry Market

Opthalmic Topical Therapeutic Market

Trenbolone Enanthate Market

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Device Market

Anatomical Modelling Market

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market