Lucintel Forecasts the Global Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market to Reach $62.3 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global distributed natural gas-fueled generation market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial/industrial, and building & institutional markets. The global distributed natural gas-fueled generation market is expected to reach an estimated $62.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy efficiency natural gas, rising fuel prices, and growing concern towards air pollution in the environment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in distributed natural gas-fueled generation market to 2030 by technology (natural gas gensets, stationary fuel cells, and microturbine), end use (residential, commercial/industrial, and building & institutional), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, natural gas genset, stationary fuel cell, and microturbine are the major segments of distributed natural gas-fueled generation market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that natural gas genset is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising usage in remote areas as an effective solution for increasing energy demand and addressing power shortages.

Within this market, commercial/industrial will remain the largest segment due to significant use of natural gas among industries to obtain continuous power supply.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Toyota Tsusho, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Vestas, General Electric, Siemens, and Rolls-Royce are the major suppliers in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market.

