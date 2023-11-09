Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market to Reach $4.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric rice cooker market looks promising with opportunities in the household and commercial applications. The global electric rice cooker market is expected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing interest in healthy home-cooked meals, rising popularity of Asian cuisines, and expanding number of working individuals.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric rice cooker market to 2030 by product type (standard, multifunctional, induction, and others), application (household, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, standard, multifunctional, and induction are the major segments of electric rice cooker market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that standard will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its numerous attributes, such as affordable, easy to use, and requiring minimal maintenance.

Within this market, household will remain the larger segment due to increasing residential consumer inclinations towards quick and hassle-free rice preparing devices.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to siginificant population demand for rice-based dishes, growing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization in the region.

Panasonic, Toshiba, Zojirushi, Cusinart, Bajaj Electricals, Philips, Tiger, Cusinart, Sunbeam Products, and Aroma Housewares are the major suppliers in the electric rice cooker market.

