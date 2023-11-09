Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Mop Market to Reach $8.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric mop market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial markets. The global electric mop market is expected to reach an estimated $8.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing concerns about hygiene and cleaning, rising demand for remote-controlled electric mops, and increasing demand for janitorial services.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric mop market to 2030 by type (steam and spray), connectivity (wireless and wired), sales channel (offline and online), application (residential, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, steam and spray are the major segments of electric mop market by type. Lucintel forecasts that spray will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its widespread use by consumers to thoroughly sanitize the floor using with connected detergent slots.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to increasing usage of electric mops for routine floor cleaning in public areas such as hotels, airports, and hospitals.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising need for services related to commercial cleaning and presence of key players in the region.

Black & Decker, Bissel, KARCHER, Nilfisk, Tennant, HAAN, Kingbest Electric, Tornado, Haier, and Shinil are the major suppliers in the electric mop market.

