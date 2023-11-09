Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Chapati Maker Market to Reach $41.6 million by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric chapati maker market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and household markets. The global electric chapati maker market is expected to reach an estimated $41.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prices of cooking gas, increasing number of working individuals, and rising preference for convenience cooking solutions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric chapati maker market to 2030 by type (fully-automatic, semi-automatic, and manual), capacity (less than 100 chapatis, 100 to 500 chapatis, and more than 500 chapatis), end use (commercial, household, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, less than 100, 100 to 500, and more than 500 are the major segments of electric chapati maker market by capacity. Lucintel forecasts that less than 100 is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its considerable usage in residential space like homes.

Within this market, household is expected to witness the higher growth due to rising need among individuals and families for electric chapati makers as household kitchen gadgets to expedite cooking and streamline the chapati-making process.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, growing populations’s disposable income, and presence of key players in the region.

Prestige, Bajaj, Philips, Rotimatic, Kenstar, Wonderchef, Maharaja Whiteline, Havells, Sunflame, and Jaipan are the major suppliers in the electric chapati maker market.

