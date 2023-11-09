CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aircraft turn coordinator market looks promising with opportunities in the military and civil applications. The global aircraft turn coordinator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising number of air passengers, growing adoption of glass cockpit displays among aviation sector, and introduction of electric aircrafts.

In this market, electrically and air are the major segments of aircraft turn coordinator market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that electrically is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to it’s better accuracy and reliability than air-driven coordinator.

Within this market, military is expected to witness higher growth due to considerable usage of specialized turn coordinators among these aircraft to deliver effective features, such as compatibility with night vision and durable construction for special military applications.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of large aircraft manufacturer and existence of well-established aviation sector in the region.

Radiant Technology, Instrumentation Limited, Texas Air Salvage, Bevan Aviation, Kelly Manufacturing, Mid-Continent Instrument, Gulf Coast Avionics, Tokyo Aircraft Instrument, Aircraft Spruce, and Chief Aircraft are the major suppliers in the aircraft turn coordinator market.

