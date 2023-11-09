Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fire Truck Market to Reach $7.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fire truck market looks promising with opportunities in the residential & commercial, airport, and military markets. The global fire truck market is expected to reach an estimated $7.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing urbanization led to a growing concentration of people and property in densely populated areas, technological advancements in fire truck technology led to the development of more efficient and effective fire trucks, and rising industrialization.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fire truck market to 2030 by propulsion type (gasoline-powered, diesel-powered, and electric-powered), vehicle type (pumpers, aerial ladder trucks, aerial platform trucks, rescue trucks, and others), application (residential & commercial, airport, and military), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pumper, aerial ladder truck, aerial platform truck, and rescue trucks are the major segments of fire truck market by vehicle type. Lucintel forecasts that pumper will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is extremely adaptable and capable of carrying out a variety of tasks, such as providing water and combating fires, as well as serving as rescue vehicles for emergency situations.

Within this market, residential & commercial will remain the largest segment due to growth in both the overall population of the world and the quantity of new residential and commercial structures constructed globally.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to higher demand coming from the market for residential and commercial applications,as well as, increasing need for sophisticated safety infrastructure in residences, business complexes, and organizations.

Albert Ziegler, Alexis Fire Equipment, BME Fire Trucks, GIMAEX, HME, Magirus, Morita Holdings, Oshkosh, Rosenbauer, and The Shyft Group are the major suppliers in the fire truck market.

