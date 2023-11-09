Lucintel Forecasts the Global Transparent Electrode Market to Reach $1.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global transparent electrode market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors. The global transparent electrode market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for touchscreens in consumer electronics, increasing adoption of transparent conductive films in solar panels, and continuous expansion of the flexible electronics industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in transparent electrode market to 2030 by type (ITO transparent electrode, CNT transparent electrode, metal mesh, and conductive polymers), application (LCD, OLEDs, PDPs, transparent displays, solar cells, touch screens, smart windows, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, renewable energy, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ITO transparent electrode, CNT transparent electrode, metal mesh, and conductive polymer are the major segments of transparent electrode market by type. Lucintel forecasts that ITO transparent electrode will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its widespread application as an electrode in flexible electronic devices given to its high quality and reliability

Within this market, consumer electronic will remain the largest segment due to growing usage of transparent electrodes in various electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to extensive demand for transparent electrode among various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and energy & power in the region.

Nippon Electric Glass, TDK, Agfa, PolyIC, Dyesol, Sefar, Nitto Denko, Oike, Teijin Chemicals, and Sekisui Chemical are the major suppliers in the transparent electrode market.

