Lucintel Forecasts the Global Processor Power Module Market to Reach $15.5 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global processor power module market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, industrial, data center, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. The global processor power module market is expected to reach an estimated $15.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies among industries and growing demand for high-performance computing in data centers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in processor power module market to 2030 by type (integrated voltage regulator and others), material (CPUs, server, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, industrial, data centers, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, integrated voltage regulator and other are the major segments of processor power module market by type. Lucintel forecasts that integrated voltage regulator will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth due to significant use of processor power module in this sector to obtain high performance in electronics applications, such as gaming and video streaming.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the electronics industry in the region.

Analog Devices, ROHM Semiconductor, VEX Robotics, AnTek Products, IBM, Pololu Robotics and Electronics, and Vicor are the major suppliers in the processor power module market.

