Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ion Beam Technology Market to Reach $0.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ion beam technology market looks promising with opportunities in the frequency trimming of BAW filter, surface trimming of SAW filter, coating of dielectric film, and thickness and pole width correction of thin film recording head applications. The global ion beam technology market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for nanofabrication and nanotechnology applications and growing use of ion beam technology in semiconductor manufacturing.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in ion beam technology market to 2030 by technology (ion beam etching and ion beam deposition), application (frequency trimming of BAW filter, surface trimming of SAW filter, coating of dielectric film, thickness and pole width correction of thin film recording head, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ion beam etching and ion beam deposition are the major segments of ion beam technology market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that ion beam etching is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application in the semiconductor industry.

Within this market, surface trimming of SAW filter is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing demand for SAW filters in a variety of electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high demand for ion beam technology in the electronics, semiconductor, and aerospace industries of the region.

4Wave, Carl Zeiss, Hitachi High-Technologies, Ion Beam Technology, Meyer Burger Technology, Plasma-Therm, Raith, Scia Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Veeco Instruments are the major suppliers in the ion beam technology market.

