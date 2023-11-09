CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global underfill dispenser market looks promising with opportunities in the flip chips, ball grid, and chip scale packaging markets. The global underfill dispenser market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid digitization across the globe, growth for handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets, and adaption of smart technologies.

In this market, capillary flow under fill, no flow under fill, and molded under fill are the major segments of underfill dispenser market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that capillary flow underfill is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period because it provides a number of benefits, including the ability to be employed in vertical fill, a lower rate of product deterioration, and excellent dispensing precision.

Within this market, ball grid will remain the highest segment due to the growth in research and development investments focused on the miniaturization of integrated circuit packages over the years.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of electronics and semicondutor in South Korea, Taiwan, and China, along with increasing spending in the production of high-end electronic devices by major businesses.

Henkel, Zymet, Mks Instruments, Shenzhen Stihom Machine Electronic, Nordson, Illinois Tool Works, Essemtec, Zmation, Sulzer, and Speedline Technologies are the major suppliers in the underfill dispenser market.

