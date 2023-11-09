2023-2030 Vision: Flat Glass in Consumer Electronics

Flat Glass Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Coated Glass Market Report Highlights

Based on application, architecture emerged as the largest segment in 2021, accounting for a volume share of over 92.0%. Growth in the construction of green buildings coupled with rising awareness associated with energy efficiency is likely to benefit the market growth

Automotive segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue. The growth of the segment is likely to be driven by rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the growing penetration of coated glass

Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of 35.0% in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region is anticipated to be driven by the growing construction and infrastructure industry in China and India

The soft coating segment is likely to remain the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Benefits associated with less UV radiation is anticipated to augment the growth of the market

Home Appliances Glass Market Report Highlights

Based on application, refrigerators are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising use of glass in refrigerator shelves and doors

In terms of revenue, cooking appliances are anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growing demand for cooking appliances due to the rising middle-class population and improving living standards are expected to boost the demand for glass over the coming years

India is expected to register a lucrative CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. India has immense growth potential owing to its rapid development and large population, which, in turn, is attracting new investors. For instance, in April 2022, the Europe-based BSH Home Appliances Group announced to achieve 75% localization in the country by 2025

The market is characterized by intense competition owing to the presence of a number of players opting for operational cost optimization through business restructuring

Fire-resistant Glass Market Report Highlights

In 2020, the ceramic product segment dominated the market in terms of revenue

Ceramic-based product has high strength, low thermal expansion coefficient, and wear resistance, which makes it suitable for challenging environments in high-temperature applications

The building & construction application segment is estimated to account for the maximum revenue share by 2028

Increased construction activities coupled with rapid urbanization, particularly in developing countries like Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, and the Middle East countries, boost the product demand

Moreover, the product usage in commercial buildings for various applications, such as server rooms, fire-safe floors, glass partitions, doors & windows, lift enclosures, and stair entry & exit points make the segment more lucrative

North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rising focus on the improvement of the fire safety regulations & building safety standards by the governments and regulatory bodies

Automotive Glass Market Report Highlights

The laminated glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to advantages such as safety features and its ability to block harmful UV rays.

The sidelite segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Increased utilization of tempered automotive glass in sidelites, particularly in the aftermarket, is anticipated to propel market growth.

The OEM segment accounted for a share of about 91.0% in 2022 owing to the growing demand for commercial vehicles and automotive glass market.

North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period on account of significant increase in the sale of commercial vehicles.

Glass Facade Market Report Highlights

Based on revenue, the tempered segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.1%, across the forecast period. The usage of tempered glass in the facade of modern offices increases the visuals aesthetically and reduces the energy consumption by making maximum usage of natural light

The rise in raw material and energy costs impacted industry participants in 2021. For instance, in May 2021, Viracon notified its customers of a price increase on quote requests received on or after May 12, 2021. This was due to an increase in prices of float and coated glass by 8-13% by the primary glass suppliers within the commercial architectural industry

The threat of substitutes is anticipated to be moderate owing to the presence of substitutes such as stone, cement, and aluminum. Apart from the natural daylight and appealing looks, aluminum offers all benefits such as being lightweight, high strength, protection against harsh weather, and flexibility in design. Moreover, it costs less than glass

In terms of application, the rise in high-rise buildings along with the growing number of single and multifamily housing projects are expected to pose as growth drivers for the residential segment

Competitive Insights

The flat glass market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of several major players. AGC, Inc., Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Sisecam Group, and Central Glass Co., Ltd. are among the major manufacturers of glass in the world. The sustained growth in demand for flat glass in architecture, automotive, and solar applications is prompting key players to expand their target markets and global footprint.

