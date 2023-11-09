Weight Loss Procedures Industry: Procedures Benchmarking and Strategic Initiatives

Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book – Liposuction Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Weight Loss Procedures Industry generated over USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s weight loss procedures industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Weight Loss Procedures Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Liposuction Surgery Market Growth & Trends

The global liposuction surgery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising frequency of men and women who want to be in proper shape and reduce & remove excess fat from their bodies has led to high demand for liposuction surgeries thus driving the Liposuction surgery market. The liposuction procedure is gaining popularity due to the positive influence garnered by it on social media and the scope of better outcomes while reducing costs & minimizing health risks.

The growing trend of noninvasive cosmetic procedures and liposuction is expected to witness significant demand. The field of liposuction has observed many new developments based upon advancements in technology, such as ultrasonic-assisted liposuction, Vaser, Smart Lipo laser-assisted liposuction, Slim Lipo, and PAL power-assisted liposuction.

Non-invasive Fat Reduction Market Growth & Trends

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.Treatments like Cryolipolysis, low-level lasers, and Ultrasound are the most commonly used method for noninvasive fat reduction procedures. The rising contribution of market players is playing a prominent role in promoting such procedures is driving the market. Other factors like rising awareness, increasing prevalence of obesity in developed and developing countries, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle due to urbanization, and rising demand for body contouring procedures are expected to propel the market further.

Non-invasive procedures are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries and people are opting more for aesthetic procedures like body contouring as the risk associated with these treatments are negligible and are gaining a lot of spotlight through social platforms. Behavioral Factors like physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and rigorous working hours have contributed to the prevalence of conditions like obesity and diabetes. CoolScultping and Kybella were the most preferred workstations for the removal of fat in 2020.

The rise in the per capita disposable income also plays a pivotal role in the growth of this market. As stated by the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable income reached 16661.65 USD billion as of December 2019. A combination of various factors like advancements in technology, efficacy, and safety of such procedures, increasing obese population, and rigorous promotions will certainly boost the market in the following years.

The onset of Covid-19 disrupted the aesthetic market in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to low patient footfall and the risk of virus transmission. However, the market witnessed a recovery as the procedure volume increased as the demand for aesthetic treatments escalated post-pandemic.

