Ferroalloys Market Dynamics 2023-2030

Ferroalloys Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Ferroalloys Industry Data Book – Ferro Manganese, Ferrochrome, Silico Manganese and Ferrosilicon Market

Grand View Research’s ferroalloys industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Global Ferroalloys Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030

Ferro Manganese Market Report Highlights

By grade, refined ferro manganese is expected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027 as global steel production moves toward electric arc furnace systems

High carbon ferro manganese emerged as the dominant grade category with a volume share of 70.2% in 2019. The use of the product in economical steel processing has observed greater penetration over the last few years

The cast iron application segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027. The rising popularity of cast iron cookware is projected to positively aid the production, thereby indirectly augmenting demand for ferro manganese

Carbon steel is likely to remain the dominant application category in terms of revenue as well as volume over the forecast period. The wider use of the product in manufacturing carbon steel is the key factor assisting segment growth

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. With the presence of leading steel-producing nations, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, the demand for ferro manganese is projected to remain stable over the coming years

Ferrochrome Market Report Highlights

High carbon ferrochrome dominated the market in 2022 with a volume share of 92.6%. It is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to abundant reserves available of high carbon chromite ore as compared to other products.

Stainless steel segment held the largest revenue share of 83.8% in 2022., in terms of revenue. As ferrochrome currently has no substitute for stainless steel, it is poised to witness lucrative growth.

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific acquired the highest share of 61.8% in 2022. This is mainly attributed to the dominant position of China in terms of stainless steel production.

In August 2019, Glencore, one of the major FeCr manufacturer of South Africa announced a cut in its ferrochrome production by 10% for 2019. This decision was taken owing to the electricity concerns in South Africa.

Silico Manganese Market Report Highlights

The increase in production cost of silico manganese is attributed to the hike in the prices of energy and raw materials along with labor shortage and logistics challenges. The energy price rise in 2021-22 primarily occurred due to the low base price in 2020. The transition toward clean energy caused prices to remain high. In addition, the geo-political tensions caused due to the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 are expected to further contribute to the price hike

Based on product, medium carbon is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% in terms of revenue across the forecast period. The segment’s growth can be ascribed to rising global stainless steel production. For instance, global stainless steel melt shop production increased by 12.5% from 2020 to 2021 to reach 58.3 kilotons

Based on region, in 2021, Asia Pacific held a revenue share of nearly 74.0% of the global market. The consumption of silico manganese in the region is being driven by rising investments in the building & construction industry by the governments of the region. For instance, in November 2021, the Government of Malaysia announced its plans to construct approximately 500,000 affordable houses under the 12th Malaysia Plan

Based on application, stainless steel held the largest share of over 43.0% of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2021. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles is expected to propel the demand for the segment

Ferrosilicon Market Report Highlights

The deoxidizer segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 69.0% in 2022, and this trend is expected to continue across the predicted timeline. It finds use in steel production. According to World Steel Association, in 2022, global crude steel production was 1,831.5 million tons.

Based on end-use, cast iron is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.4%, in terms of revenue, across the forecast period, owing to the use of ferrosilicon as an inoculant in the industry

Further, the shifting trend from non-stick cookware to those made up of cast iron, owing to growing concerns about potential health risks, is projected to emerge as the key driver for cast iron end-use segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of nearly 67.0% in 2022. The rising production of automobiles and investments in the construction industry are influencing the demand for ferrosilicon in the region.

In North America, the market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.2%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The U.S. is anticipated to be the major market of the North American region over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The industry is expected to witness additional investments from established major companies in the next years owing to the competitive market outlook. For instance, Zimasco, a Sinosteel Corporation affiliate, has announced an investment of USD 35.0 million for the expansion of ferrochrome manufacturing capacity. A new project with an increased capacity of 72 kilotons per year is planned to start at the Kwekwe ferrochrome smelting plant.

