Plastic Packaging Industry: Business Environmental Tools Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Industrial Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Industrial Plastic Packaging Market is registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The industrial packaging segment includes automotive, construction, energy, transportation, and chemical packaging applications. Various automotive parts such as sealing parts, dashboard assemblies, interior panels, interior door panels, bumpers, and air ducts use plastic packaging.

Plastic is a primary material for shippers, pallets, drums, crates, containers, and IBCs which are primarily used for the transportation of industrial, chemical, and petrochemical products. The growing e-commerce industry is expected to create demand for such pallets, shippers, and crates owing to additional warehousing requirements.

The petrochemical market is projected to grow due to the critical demand from end markets that consume petrochemicals. Petrochemicals are widely consumed in chemical, automotive, and other industrial sectors to produce lubricants, motor oil, adhesives, coatings, and paints. The demand for these products is driven by the growth of the automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The growing population and urbanization across the globe are propelling these sectors’ growth which can increase the consumption of petrochemical-based products, thus fueling the demand for rigid bulk packaging.

Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market is registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Packaging plays a crucial role in the safe storage of pharmaceutical products. The most common materials used for drug packaging include plastic and glass. The material selected for developing packaging for a specific drug depends on factors such as the degree of protection needed for the product, cost, method, compatibility with the sterilization process, and the degree to which the packaging material reacts with the packaged drug. Although some plastics are seen to react with pharmaceutical drugs, plastics such as PET and HDPE are used for producing pharmaceutical packaging since they do not leach harmful chemicals into pharmaceutical products.

In addition, pharmaceutical/healthcare plastics are specifically modified with additives to cater to the required functions such as impact resistance, durability, UV resistance, and moisture resistance. The cost of these plastics also falls low compared to borosilicate glass-based packaging which makes pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers consider plastics for packaging pharmaceutical drugs.

Plastic provides a high degree of flexibility and convenience in the bulk transportation of medicines and APIs using products like IBCs, containers, and drums. Higher packaging efficiency, easy handling, minimum contamination possibilities, and drug safety can be attributed to the higher popularity of plastics in pharmaceutical applications.

The growing packaging waste concerns have also gripped the pharmaceutical sector. Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers are exploring and have started developing sustainable pharmaceutical packaging. An example of this is blister packaging based made of mono-material. The combination of materials like PVC and aluminum used in conventional blister packaging makes it difficult to be recycled and often ends up in incineration centers. Hence the demand for pharmaceutical blister packaging made of polypropylene is increasing thereby also promoting a circular economy.

