Wound Debridement Market Reaches New Heights in 2023

Grand View Research’s wound debridement industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Wound Debridement Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Wound Debridement Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Wound Debridement Industry USD 5.6 billion in 2022 6.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Size USD 303.84 million in 2022 3.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Size USD 864.24 million in 2022 6.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Maggot Debridement Market Size USD 11.8 million in 2022 10.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Wound Debridement Market Size USD 4.45 billion in 2022 6.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global wound irrigation systems market size is expected to reach USD 411.57 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, favorable initiatives taken by the private and public sectors, and the increasing cases of burns across the globe are the key factors driving the market.

A wound irrigation system allows rapid healing of deep wounds and surgical site infections. It also allows improved wound cleansing that prevents further complications. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the rising number of surgical procedures are the key factors driving the market. For instance, as per a report published by ScienceDirect in 2018, the surgical infection has the highest prevalence rate of around 4.0%, followed by diabetic foot ulcers of around 3.4%. In addition, the rising number of wound care centers across the globe is expected to surge the demand for wound irrigation systems.

Moreover, the increasing incidence of burn cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for the product. According to a report published by Walker Morgan, LLC, in 2017, around 450,000 Americans receive medical treatment for burn injuries every year. As per the report published by Swift Medical Inc. in 2018, more than 305.0 million acute, burn, and traumatic wounds are recorded per year globally. Furthermore, as per the data reported by the WHO, over 1,000,000 people register, annually, as moderately or severely burnt. As wound irrigation system is very much effective in burn injury and allows rapid healing, thus increasing incidence rate of burns is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Growth & Trends

The global enzymatic wound debridement market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period Introduction of technologically advanced products and rise in incidence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors aiding growth.

Various initiatives are being undertaken by researchers and key players are developing technologically advanced products owing to rising demand for enzymatic wound debridement products globally, which is anticipated to boost market growth. Until now, collagenase-based enzymatic wound debridement products have been majorly used for treatment of chronic & acute wounds and papain-based products have been predominantly used for treatment of chronic wounds. Since awareness about the use of such products is increasing, several technologically advanced products are being introduced in the market. For instance, NexoBrid (NXB), previously referred to as Debriding Gel Dressing (DGD)—which is derived from pineapple Bromelain group of enzymes-was introduced in 2017. NXB is an enzymatic wound debriding drug that can be effectively used in treating deep burn wounds.

The product recently received approval and market players are undertaking initiatives to launch this product under their wound care product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, Vericel Corporation entered into a supply agreement and exclusive license with MediWound Ltd. with an aim to commercialize the product in North America. The product also received approval in European Union, the U.S., and other international markets. Therefore, such initiatives are anticipated to positively impact growth over the forecast period.

Maggot Debridement Market Growth & Trends

The global maggot debridement market size is expected to reach USD 19.1 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising investment in research and development, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of burn cases are the key driving factors for the market.

In the recent past, there has been a rise in the number of surgical procedures across the globe. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, is one of the key factors leading to an increase in the number of surgeries being performed in the country. The incidence of infectious and non-communicable diseases has increased over the past few decades.

This can be attributed to factors such as urbanization, borderline poverty in most developing states, antimicrobial resistance, and rising prevalence of food-borne diseases. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, alcohol abuse, and smoking are some of the major factors contributing to the rising prevalence of the abovementioned diseases. According to CDC estimates, in 2017, more than 100.0 million people were living with diabetes in the U.S.

Type II diabetes is the most common type of diabetes and 90.0% of the affected population is suffering from type II diabetes. Diabetic foot ulcer, a common complication of diabetes, typically requires wound debridement and surgical intervention to prevent foot amputation. Thus, a rising number of chronic wounds are anticipated to increase the demand for maggot debridement.

Wound Debridement Market Growth & Trends

The global wound debridement market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.17 billion by 2030, expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of injuries that require cleaning and removal of necrotic tissue are leading to increasing demand for wound debridement products.

Wound debridement products help in eliminating or reducing the load of microbes and toxins that inhibit wound healing. Increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity escalates the level of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers. As per the International Diabetes Federation, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach 642.0 million by 2040. Prevention of wound infection is one of the major concerns for diabetic patients, making wound debridement vital. With the increase in the number of diabetics in the U.S., demand for wound debridement is on a rise. Burns are the most common wounds and account for around 195,000 deaths annually. This, in addition to rising awareness regarding the importance of wound debridement, is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

Development of advanced wound debridement products is also boosting the market growth. For instance, the launch of keratin-based wound care products that are used along with dressings has proven to be extremely helpful in wound re-epithelialization. The keratin matrix is absorbed in the wound and eliminates the need for a dressing change. Such developments are anticipated to create growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Competitive Insights

The wound debridement industry is extremely fragmented, with both major and local market competitors. As the current market players step up their efforts to seize the majority in the industry, fierce competition is anticipated, with the degree of competitiveness perhaps rising even higher. Many market participants are engaging in various strategic activities, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic growth, to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

