The Studio Milnerton Unveils a Diverse Array of Art and Movement Classes for All Ages

MILNERTON, CAPE TOWN, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Studio Milnerton, a vibrant and innovative community hub, is proud to announce its expansive new program offering a wide range of Art and Movement classes tailored to cater to diverse interests and age groups. From budding artists to seasoned dancers, The Studio provides an enriching environment for everyone to explore, learn, and grow.

Exciting classes to look forward to include:

Visual Art Classes: Dive into the world of colors, shapes, and imagination. Whether it’s painting, sketching, or sculpting, our expert instructors will guide participants every brushstroke of the way.

Dance Workshops: From contemporary to classical ballet, hip-hop to salsa, participants can experience the joy of dance under the guidance of seasoned choreographers.

Mindful Movement Sessions: Incorporating practices like yoga and pilates, these classes are aimed at harmonizing body and mind.

Kids’ Creative Corner: Tailored specifically for the younger crowd, this segment offers a mix of art, dance, and movement classes, ensuring that kids have a fantastic time while honing their creative skills.

Ms Tashai Simons, Founder/Manager at The Studio Milnerton, says, “We believe in the transformative power of art and movement. Our aim with this diverse curriculum is not just to teach but to inspire, energize, and connect our community. There’s something for everyone at The Studio.”

Registrations are now open, with early bird discounts and special family packages available.

For a detailed class schedule, registration details, or to coordinate an interview with a representative from The Studio Milnerton, please visit https://thestudioza.co.za

About The Studio Milnerton:

Situated in the heart of Milnerton, The Studio is more than just a space – it’s a community. Since its establishment in 2020, The Studio Milnerton has been a focal point for artistic and physical expression, fostering a spirit of creativity, wellness, and camaraderie amongst its patrons.