Hoodsport, WA, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Local dentist Richard C Downing DDS is helping Washington State residents get a more restful night’s sleep. Dr. Downing Integrity Sleep Solution was recently designated as a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM). The ABDSM is the leading national testing organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy. Earning Diplomate status from the ABDSM is a unique honor that recognizes special competency in dental sleep medicine.

While CPAP is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) estimates up to 50 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. In contrast to a CPAP machine, oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. Patients like oral appliance therapy because it is comfortable, easy to wear, quiet, portable and easy to care for.

“Oral appliance therapy is an effective treatment option that offers a higher rate of patient compliance than CPAP,” said Dr. Downing. “I work with my patients, and their sleep physicians, to identify the right oral appliance design, then custom fit appliances to each patient and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful sleep.”

Dr. Richard C Downing is located at 68 N. Lake Cushman Road, Hoodsport, WA 98548 and works with multiple dentists . Patients with loud snoring and diagnosed sleep apnea sufferers with difficulty tolerating CPAP should contact Dr. SURNAME at PHONE NUMBER to schedule a consultation appointment. Dr. SURNAME works closely with physicians to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

About Dr. Richard Downing

Dr. Downing is an American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine Diplomate. Dr. Downing is a 2001 graduate of the University of Washington School of Dentistry and owned practices in Shelton, Tumwater, and Chehalis, Washington.

About the ABDSM and AADSM