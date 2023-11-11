Local Dentist of Boynton Beach, Dr. Michael Rodriguez, Honored for Exceptional Contribution to Dental Health

BOYNTON BEACH FL, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Ocean Dental Studio is proud to announce that Dr. Michael Rodriguez, a distinguished member of our dental team, has been awarded for his outstanding contribution to dental health by the esteemed Misch International Implant Institute.

With over 12 years of practicing experience, Dr. Rodriguez has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in dental care. This prestigious award is not only recognizes his expertise but also his dedication to advancing oral health in the Boynton Beach community.

The Misch International Implant Institute, renowned for its commitment to excellence in implant dentistry education, has chosen to honor Dr. Rodriguez for his exceptional skills, leadership, and contributions to the field. This accolade reflects not only on Dr. Rodriguez’s individual achievements but also on Ocean Dental Studio’s commitment to providing top-notch dental care.

Dr. Rodriguez’s passion for staying at the forefront of dental advancements ensures that patients at Ocean Dental Studio receive the highest quality of care. His recognition by the Misch International Implant Institute is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the well-being of our community’s smiles.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Michael Rodriguez at Ocean Dental Studio, please contact office@oceandentalstudio.com

About Dr. Michael Rodriguez:

When a patient sees Dr. Michael, they all become family. He has followed that concept ever since he graduated from dental school, and it guides every interaction with patients and treatment choices he makes. He takes the time to thoroughly explain everything, respond to all of your inquiries, and offer treatment recommendations in a laid-back manner. As a dentist in Boynton Beach, he takes great pride in being able to make a good impact on your life and improve your smile.

After graduating from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree, Dr. Michael went on to Nova Southeastern University School of Dental Medicine in 2011. He finished his one-year general dental residency at Manhattan, New York’s Mount Sinai West Hospital the following year. There, in addition to emergency dental care, he learned about numerous advanced dental operations (such as cosmetic dentistry procedures, dental implants, and more).