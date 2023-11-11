Vulcan Mozambique: Overcoming Resource Shortages with Realization Technologies India

Pune, India, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Realization Technologies, a renowned provider of cutting-edge project management solutions, has significantly and positively impacted Vulcan Mozambique’s extraordinary accomplishment at Africa’s largest coal mine in Moatize. Confronted with the formidable challenge of tripling coal production within a mere 14 months, Vulcan was keenly aware of the complexities involved. Through a strategic partnership with Realization Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Vulcan adeptly addressed resource shortages and uncertainties in forecasting, thereby ensuring the successful realisation of its ambitious goal. This partnership underscores the invaluable role played by Realization Technologies in facilitating Vulcan’s achievement of this remarkable milestone.

They comprehensively analysed Vulcan Mozambique, identifying a range of pressing challenges that impeded progress. The primary issue at hand was a severe resource shortage, particularly concerning the availability of skilled civil and fabrication manpower. This insufficiency caused project progress to stagnate at only 30% of the required speed.

Workflows often ground to a halt, leaving the workforce idle, and contractors initiated whatever tasks they could to secure their monthly billing. Conflicting priorities between projects and operational needs further compounded this challenge. The lack of reliable projections, coupled with accumulating delays, rendered any predictions for top management untenable. Addressing these issues demanded a holistic solution to streamline project management and enhance predictability.

The following is our work to address the key challenges in Vulcan Mozambique.

Focus & Finish Strategy: Realization Technologies swiftly introduced a “Focus & Finish” strategy for the project portfolio within a mere two weeks. One of the projects was temporarily halted, and all available resources, including manpower and materials, were strategically concentrated on a single project. This approach was substantiated by a comprehensive analysis, which revealed the substantial benefits it would bring.

Project-Level Full Kit Closure: During a waiting period of three months, the second project was fully kitted out. All outstanding designs, orders, and related tasks were meticulously completed during this interval, ensuring the project proceeded without any interruptions.

Optimised Resource Allocation: The synchronisation of priorities for the purchase team was a critical aspect of the solution. This concerted effort slashed the cycle time of purchase by an impressive 40%, contributing to more efficient project execution.

Contractor Onboarding and Streamlined Execution: The contractors were onboarded with a clear execution strategy, aligning them with the “Focus & Finish” approach. This not only streamlined project execution but also assured faster cash flows for the contractors.

Leveraging Streamliner: To maintain control over execution and ensure transparency, the entire process was automated through Streamliner. This invaluable tool offered reliable and transparent visibility at all levels, effectively identifying and mitigating bottlenecks in the project execution process.

Realization Technologies’ project management solution empowered Vulcan to overcome resource shortages and unreliable projections, resulting in streamlined operations, timely project delivery, and budget control. Vulcan now stands as a testament to the effectiveness of this partnership, poised to achieve ambitious growth goals while continuing to utilise Realization’s solutions for the remaining projects.

