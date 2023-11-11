Laparoscopic Surgeon in Hyderabad | Laparoscopic Surgery in Secunderabad: Dr. NS Babu

Looking For Laparoscopic Surgery in Hyderabad? or a Laparoscopic surgeon in Secunderabad? Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is a renowned Surgical Gastroenterologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon in Hyderabad with +15 years of experience in the field of surgeries.

Hyderabad, India, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Looking For Laparoscopic Surgery in Hyderabad? or a Laparoscopic surgeon in Secunderabad? Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is a renowned Surgical Gastroenterologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon in Hyderabad with +15 years of experience in the field of surgeries. He has a special interest in Laparoscopic surgeries. Laparoscopic surgery has operations within the abdominal or pelvic cavities. Laparoscopic cholecystectomy and Laparoscopic appendicectomy are the most generally performed surgeries. Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is the best Laparoscopic surgeon in Hyderabad for such surgeries with his vast experience.

Types of Laparoscopic Surgery:

Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu is an outstanding laparoscopic surgeon in Hyderabad. His forte is advanced laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgery. Here are the laparoscopic surgeries provided by Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu:

  • Colorectal surgery: Colorectal surgery treats problems in the intestines. Colorectal surgery is used to describe different surgical procedures to treat diseases of the lower gut. It can be used to treat conditions like piles, colon and rectal cancer, hemorrhoids, anal fistula, congenital disabilities, diverticulitis surgery, and stoma creation & revision
  • Upper GI surgery: Upper gastrointestinal surgery is performed to treat pathologies of either the upper gastrointestinal tract, gall bladder, pancreas, liver, etc. It can be used to treat conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), diaphragmatic hernia repair, duodenal perforation repair, stomach cancer, etc.
  • Bariatric surgery: Bariatric surgery is a type of surgery used for weight loss. These surgeries make changes to your digestive system to support you lose weight. Sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and Mini gastric bypass are the types of Bariatric surgery
  • HPB Surgery: HPB surgeries include the treatment of benign and malignant diseases of the liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and bile ducts. It involves CBD Exploration, Open HPB Cancer Surgeries, Subtotal Cystogastrostomy, Cystogastrostomy
  • Laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair: Dr. N Subrahmaneswara Babu also specializes in TEP – Total extraperitoneal pre-peritoneal repair and TAPP – Transabdominal pre-peritoneal repair.

Why Dr. N S. Babu is the best Laparoscopic surgeon in Hyderabad?

  • He has more than 15 years of experience as a Laparoscopic surgeon.
  • He provides his patients with excellent treatment and considerate and acute care, assuring their quick recovery.
  • Dr. N S. Babu values communication and takes the time to explain medical conditions and treatments to his patients to understand their health concerns.
  • Dr. N S. Babu will provide you with a friendly and honest opinion regarding your suitability for surgery, putting your safety and well-being as the priority.

How to book an appointment for laparoscopic surgery With Dr. NS Babu?

You can fill out the patient form on our website www.hillsgastrocare.com. Once your appointment form is submitted, a team of medical coordinators will reach out to you at the earliest and fix an appointment with the laparoscopic specialist Dr. N.S. Babu according to your schedule. or You can also directly connect with our medical coordinators through the contact number 09490808080. The medical coordinator will listen to your query and connect you with the laparoscopic doctor near your area and book an appointment consecutively.

