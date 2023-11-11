Get Medical Transfer with the Safety of an ICU Bed with Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata

Kolkata, India, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — To get shifted to a medical center for better treatment choosing an air ambulance can be effective as it minimizes the time taken while shifting the patient to the selected destination. Getting Angel Air Ambulance can be an effective choice for patients as we are offering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata in a timely and risk-free manner. Established over a decade ago our company provides essential lifesaving services to the patients making it possible for them to travel to their choice of medical facility without experiencing any difficult situation on the way.

Our medical and aviation staff are skilled in their respective sectors and perform the task of medical transportation without risking the well-being or compromising the medical state of the patients at any point. We take complete care of maintaining the highest level of safety all along the relocation mission and make sure the journey gets completed without causing any fatalities while the patients are in transit to their selected destination via Air Ambulance from Kolkata.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Guarantees Complete Safety while Shifting Patients

Maintenance of safety and comfort at the time of shifting them is the main focus of the team employed at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati. We consider every possible detail that can influence the process of relocation and end up making the journey risk-free and safe. We have oxygen cylinders, cardiac monitors, infusion machines, SPO2 machines, spinal boards, transport ventilator, nebulizer, defibrillators, and other significant equipment installed inside the air ambulance to deliver a risk-free traveling experience to the patients.

At an event, our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was requested to arrange an air ambulance so that a patient with a critical case of cardiac complication would be shifted to the opted healthcare center. Without wasting any time we got into action and appeared with our advanced life-saving service that would have offered a comfort-filled journey to the patients and completed the relocation mission right on time. We managed to deliver the necessary care and medical attention to the patient to keep his medical condition stable and make sure the entire trip was concluded in an effective and trouble-free manner. Whenever the patient needed to be offered with certain medication our medical team offered the same to him to stabilize his state of being.