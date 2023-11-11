Mitchell Foot & Ankle Welcomes New Patients to Experience Expert Care

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Mitchell Foot & Ankle, a specialty podiatry clinic in Chicago, is excited to announce that they are now accepting new patients. With a commitment to providing exceptional foot and ankle care, the clinic invites individuals seeking high-quality podiatric services to experience their expert and compassionate approach.

Located at 1338 E 47th Street, Mitchell Foot & Ankle is known for its team of highly skilled podiatrists who specialize in diagnosing and treating several foot and ankle conditions. Whether it’s routine foot care, sports injuries, diabetic foot complications, or surgical interventions, the clinic offers personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Mitchell Foot & Ankle is dedicated to enhancing mobility, comfort, and overall quality of life for patients. The team is passionate about providing comprehensive foot and ankle care. The practice welcomes new patients to experience their essential services and compassionate approach to foot and healthcare.

Prospective patients can schedule appointments by visiting the clinic’s website. The clinic accepts various insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling options to accommodate patients’ busy lifestyles. For more information about Mitchell Foot & Ankle and their services, future patients can visit the website or call 773-324-3338.

Company: Mitchell Foot & Ankle

Address: 1338 E 47th St.

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60653

Telephone number: 773-324-3338

Fax: 773-433-8108

Email: mfa@mitchellfootandankle.com