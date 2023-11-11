Meisterverse, Digital Content Creators, Announces Rebranding and Launches Three New Business Units

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Meisterverse, the visionary force in digital content creation, proudly announces its transformation from Digital Meister, along with the introduction of three dynamic business units: Absolutely Content, Shift Happens, and Dopameen Studios.

Conceive, create, and connect – this is the guiding mantra that underscores the essence of Meisterverse, symbolizing our firm dedication to helping brands tell stories that resonate deeply with their audiences.

Advertising with Dopameen Studios

Dopameen Studios, Meisterverse’s production house wing, creates and executes advertising campaigns that command attention, capture hearts, and drive results. With a deep understanding of the latest trends and technologies, the team crafts effective and engaging ads and digital films for brands of all sizes.

Immersive Marketing with Shift Happens

Shift Happens, Meisterverse’s Immersive Marketing unit, creates experiences that linger in the minds of audiences. Specializing in AR, VR, MR, 3D Immersive content, and Experiential marketing the team transports audiences to new worlds, delivering truly immersive experiences.

Video Production with Absolutely Content

Absolutely Content, Meisterverse’s Video Production business unit, is an expert in storytelling. With extensive experience producing high-quality videos for a variety of clients, the team creates engaging, informative, and persuasive videos that help brands achieve not just their marketing goals, but also their communication goals, both internal and external.

We are thrilled to announce our rebranding and the launch of our three new business units,” said Ajay Jimmy, Founder of Meisterverse. “Our new name and mantra better reflect our commitment to helping brands tell their stories in a way that resonates with their audiences. At Meisterverse, we hold a profound belief in the power of humility as the cornerstone of ground-breaking innovations. It takes imagination, boldness, passion, and, most importantly, humility to nurture the sparks of greatness. We understand that great ideas flourish when people come together, work as a team, and empower one another. We place people at the heart of everything we do, whether it’s our clients, the market, or our dedicated team. Meisterverse serves as the creative universe, a canvas, where all our stakeholders can explore and uncover true greatness in their journey towards becoming a Maestro.”

About Meisterverse:

Meisterverse (formerly Digital Meister) is a pioneering force in the field of compelling videos and 3D Immersive content, committed to helping brands and businesses achieve their marketing objectives. With the advent of Meisterverse and the launch of three exciting business units, we are poised to redefine the digital content landscape. Serving a diverse clientele of over 60 clients across various industries, we bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in delivering innovative as well as creative visual content solutions.

To learn more, please visit the official website at www.themeisterverse.com