Porter’s Neck Village Announces Exciting Expansion Plans

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Porters Neck Village, an idyllic retirement community, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion project to give independent living a whole new meaning. With a commitment to providing an unparalleled lifestyle experience, Porters Neck Village is expanding its offerings to meet its valued customers’ growing needs and desires.

The expansion project, detailed on the community’s website, showcases carefully curated living residences, dining options, and recreational spaces designed to enrich the community’s lifestyle. The new expansion also includes a lavish dog park for owners to walk and play with furry friends. By collaborating with renowned architects and designers, Porters Neck Village aims to create an inviting and modern atmosphere that fosters community and togetherness for all residents.

Porters Neck Village invites the community to stay updated on the expansion progress by visiting the dedicated webpage. Follow Porters Neck Village on social media platforms for behind-the-scenes glimpses and exciting updates about the expansion project.

About Porter’s Neck Village: Porters Neck Village’s mission is to create a welcoming haven where seniors can thrive, offering a stimulating and secure environment and superior services. The nonprofit community was founded three decades ago to provide a haven where individuals could embrace a secure future without sacrificing their enthusiasm for life. Located on 56 picturesque acres near the beaches and downtown Wilmington, NC, the community offers an oasis away from the fast pace of city life. Here, residents can lead an active lifestyle or relish the tranquility of tree-lined pathways, scenic trails, and peaceful water features.

Company: Porters Neck Village

Address: 1200 Porters Neck Road

City: Wilmington

State: NC

Zip code: 28411

Telephone number: 910-686-7181