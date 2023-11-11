Safelane Healthcare Has Now Expanded Disability Care Services to NSW

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Safelane Healthcare, a renowned provider of Disability Care and Support Services headquartered in Melbourne, VIC, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to New South Wales (NSW), particularly in the Sydney area and its suburbs. This significant expansion will enable disability care residents across the state to access faster, better, and the highest quality disability care and support services.

Shiladitya Ghosh, Business Manager at Safelane Healthcare, revealed the expansion as a pivotal step towards their mission of delivering top-class disability care and support services to individuals who deserve to experience joy and independence in their lives. Ghosh shared his vision, saying, “Together, let’s find joy in every moment and build a future filled with laughter and limitless possibilities; where care meets comedy, and support becomes a source of inspiration.“

Safelane Healthcare has been a leading advocate for the rights of individuals with disabilities while offering accessible and personalized care, breaking down social barriers, and becoming a beacon of hope for Australians with disabilities.

Established a few years ago, Safelane Healthcare has tirelessly provided top-quality healthcare services to individuals with disabilities and remains committed to advocating for their rights and offering vital support. Their core belief is that every individual, regardless of their abilities, deserves happiness and independence. Through unwavering dedication, Safelane Healthcare is turning this belief into a reality by offering personalized healthcare solutions and becoming a powerful voice for the disabled community.

Key Highlights of Expansion: Safelane Healthcare stands out for its unwavering commitment to delivering personalized care, a hallmark of its approach that takes into account individual characteristics like age and gender to ensure specialized care. But Safelane Healthcare is more than just a healthcare provider; it’s a thriving community offering a wide array of support services tailored to meet unique needs. This encompasses assistance with daily tasks and the acquisition of new skills, going beyond conventional healthcare boundaries. The organization’s core values, including respect, privacy, honesty, safety, and passion, serve as the guiding principles that underpin every facet of the care and support they offer, putting values at the heart of their approach.

Safelane Healthcare’s Initiatives in NSW: Safelane Healthcare is committed to accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring equal access to healthcare services for individuals with disabilities while removing obstacles hindering their access. They provide tailored healthcare solutions by collaborating with individuals, their families, and caregivers to meet specific needs. Additionally, through educational efforts and advocacy campaigns, Safelane Healthcare raises awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in the healthcare sector and the community. The organization’s short-term accommodation program offers support and temporary accommodation for individuals to take a break from their daily routines, focusing on safety and comfort. Their respite care services in Sydney, NSW, align with NDIS guidelines, aiming to provide the highest quality care and support with 24/7 assistance. To combat social isolation, Safelane Healthcare offers skill development programs and training sessions, empowering individuals with disabilities to actively participate in their communities.

For more information on Safelane Healthcare and their disability care services in NSW, please visit their website at https://safelane.com.au/.

