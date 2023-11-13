World Blockchain Summit: Common Wealth’s Mission Attracts Key Investments

Day 2 of the 26th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai witnessed a game-changing announcement as Cypher Capital and Master Ventures revealed their strategic investments in Common Wealth.

DUBAI, UAE, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — In a major development on the 2nd day of the 26th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, Cypher Capital and Master Ventures announced their strategic investments in Common Wealth during the summit, marking a vital step in the evolution of the blockchain landscape.

The World Blockchain Summit, held on 1st and 2nd November 2023 at the Address Dubai Marina, saw top innovators, experts and blockchain icons come together under one roof to deliberate pivotal issues and solutions that are shaping the future of the blockchain industry. Engaged in thought-provoking discussions about the future of the blockchain industry, the event served as the perfect stage for Cypher Capital and Master Ventures to talk about their vision of advancing the industry further and making it more accessible to a broader audience.

Common Wealth, an innovative and community-driven platform, is quickly generating interest with its mission to democratize early stage investments. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, the platform empowers investors from diverse backgrounds by opening doors to early-stage investment opportunities and eliminating the barriers that have limited their access to these opportunities in the past.

With its commitment towards facilitating knowledge-sharing, exploring collaborative engagement, the World Blockchain Summit provided to be the perfect milieu for this groundbreaking investment announcement underscoring the summit’s crucial role in driving transformative industrial initiatives and strategic collaborations.

This landmark announcement is more than just news; it represents a collective commitment to a decentralized and inclusive blockchain-driven future. The announcement generated excitement among the attendees at the Summit, further emphasizing the partnership’s impact in ushering new blockchain innovations that will drive their adoption in critical sectors of the global economy.

For more information, please visit https://joincommonwealth.xyz/

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.

WBS is the world’s longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others. To know more, visit: worldblockchainsummit.com